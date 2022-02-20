Good scores 30 to lead Winthrop over UNC Asheville 84-79

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Good had 30 points missing just once in 10 trips to the foul line and Winthrop beat UNC Asheville 84-79 on Saturday.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 12 points for Winthrop (19-8, 12-2 Big South Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Drew Buggs added 10 points and seven assists.

Cory Hightower was held to 4 points despite entering the matchup as the Eagles’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

LJ Thorpe tied a season high with 28 points for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-7). Tajion Jones added 16 points and eight rebounds. Drew Pember had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Winthrop defeated UNC Asheville 86-80 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com