Bryant leads Norfolk State past Coppin State 89-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points, tying his season high, as Norfolk State rolled past Coppin State 89-59 on Saturday.

Jalen Hawkins added 21 points for the Spartans. Kris Bankston had 12 rebounds for Norfolk State (18-5, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Nendah Tarke had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-20, 4-6), who have lost four straight games. Justin Steers added 10 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 84-77 on Jan. 22.

