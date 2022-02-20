Clear
Welp carries UC Irvine over Hawaii 77-52

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds to lift UC Irvine to a 77-52 win over Hawaii on Saturday, the Anteaters’ seventh straight victory.

Dawson Baker had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-7, 8-3 Big West Conference).

Mate Colina had 12 points for the Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 9-4).

The Anteaters leveled the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Irvine 72-56 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

