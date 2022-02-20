Clear
Huff leads VMI over Chattanooga 80-75

By AP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 22 points as VMI narrowly defeated Chattanooga 80-75 on Saturday.

Trey Bonham added 20 points and six assists for VMI (16-12, 9-7 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points

Malachi Smith had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (22-7, 12-4). David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points. Darius Banks had five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

