Pipes lifts Santa Clara over Loyola Marymount 84-80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PJ Pipes had 19 points as Santa Clara edged past Loyola Marymount 84-80 on Thursday night.

Josip Vrankic added 18 points for the Broncos, while Keshawn Justice chipped in 16. Jalen Williams had 11 points and three blocks for Santa Clara (18-9, 8-4 West Coast Conference).

Eli Scott had 30 points for the Lions (9-15, 2-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Cam Shelton added 14 points. Joe Quintana had 13 points.

