Odigie carries Troy over Appalachian State 67-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Troy to a 67-61 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Duke Deen had 16 points for Troy (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Adrian Delph had 17 points for the Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5). Donovan Gregory added 17 points and CJ Huntley had 11 points.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Troy defeated Appalachian State 68-53 on Jan. 8.

