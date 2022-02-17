Welch scores 23 to lead St. Bonaventure over UMass 83-71

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dominick Welch had a career-high 23 points with 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure got past Massachusetts 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Welch made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who upped their win streak to four. Jalen Adaway had 16 points, while Osun Osunniyi scored 14. Jaren Holmes pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton had a career-high 17 assists to go along with 11 points and five steals.

St. Bonaventure posted a season-high 25 assists.

T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (11-13, 4-8). Noah Fernandes had 14 points and 12 assists. Rich Kelly added 14 points.

