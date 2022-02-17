Williams scores 21 to lift Hartford past Maine 75-65

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had 21 points as Hartford defeated Maine 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Moses Flowers pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 14 points and Briggs McClain scored 12.

Maks Klanjscek had 11 points for the Black Bears (5-20, 2-12). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish and Adefolalrin Adetogun added 10 points each.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Hartford defeated Maine 78-66 on Jan. 31.

