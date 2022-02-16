Davis scores 14 to carry UC Irvine past UC San Diego 56-50

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DJ Davis had 14 points off the bench to carry UC Irvine to a 56-50 win over UC San Diego on Tuesday night.

Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (12-7, 7-3 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Austin Johnson added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Tritons (11-13, 5-8). Francis Nwaokorie added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bryce Pope, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tritons, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com