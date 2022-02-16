Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

By AP News
Colorado forward Jabari Walker shoots as Oregon State center Roman Silva defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Colorado won 90-64. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

Photo Icon View Photo

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight, beating Oregon State 90-64 on Tuesday night.

The Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) started their three-game streak with an 86-63 win against the Beavers in Boulder, Colorado on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, the sophomore Walker now has a double-double streak that has reached four-straight games and has 13 on the year. It’s the third time in his career he’s reached 24 points.

Colorado went to intermission on a 14-2 run in the final 3:31, led 44-32 and were largely in control the rest of the way.

Dashawn Davis’ three-point play with 15:54 remaining brought the Beavers within 48-44, but Colorado pushed the lead back to double digits for good when sophomore reserve Luke O’Brien sank a 3-pointer more than four minutes later.

Nique Clifford’s 3-pointer with 5:59 left gave Colorado its first 20-point margin at 79-59.

O’Brien scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Tristan da Silva added 15 points and Clifford 14 for Colorado, which distributed a season-high 20 assists on 31-made shots.

Davis lead Oregon State (3-20, 1-12) with 22 points.

The Buffs travel to the Bay Area to face California on Thursday and Stanford on Saturday. Oregon State faces third-ranked Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 