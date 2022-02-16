Clear
Carter leads N. Iowa past Illinois St. 72-70

By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 23 points and Northern Iowa edged Illinois State 72-70 on Tuesday night.

AJ Green added 20 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Berhow had 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa (15-10, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Antonio Reeves had 27 points for the Redbirds (11-16, 4-10). Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had 10 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 79-64 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

