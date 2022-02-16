Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Curry scores 21 to carry VCU past Fordham 66-61

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 21 points as VCU narrowly defeated Fordham 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for VCU (17-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added seven assists. Jayden Nunn had seven rebounds.

Josh Colon-Navarro scored a career-high 20 points for Fordham (11-13, 4-8). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 