Morgan State sweeps South Carolina State with a 76-66 win

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Moore scored 17 points and Morgan State beat South Carolina State, 76-66 on Monday night.

The Bears swept the season series with SC State, winning 88-81 in Orangeburg on January 10.

Malik Miller scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Morgan State (8-12, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 10 off the bench.

Omer Croskey had 15 points and TJ Madlock added another 10 to lead South Carolina State (13-12, 5-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

