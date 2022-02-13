Clear
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over N. Iowa 85-58

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa 85-58 on Sunday.

Aher Uguak had 17 points for Loyola Chicago (19-5, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

AJ Green had 20 points for the Panthers (14-10, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Trae Berhow added 10 points.

Noah Carter, the Panthers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

