Ike leads Wyoming over San Jose St. 74-52

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 18 rebounds as Wyoming romped past San Jose State 74-52 on Saturday night.

Hunter Maldonado added 23 points for the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West Conference).

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 19 points for the Spartans (7-17, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight games. Majok Kuath added 13 points.

Trey Anderson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

