Clear
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mast scores 15 to carry Bradley over Drake 68-59

By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points and seven rebounds as Bradley beat Drake 68-59 on Saturday night.

Mikey Howell had 14 points for Bradley (15-11, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Terry Roberts added 11 points. V

Tucker DeVries had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5). Roman Penn added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 