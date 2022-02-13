Clear
61.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dennis, Rollins lift Toledo past N. Illinois 100-72

By AP News

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — RayJ Dennis and Ryan Rollins scored 22 points apiece as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 100-72 on Saturday.

JT Shumate added 20 points for the Rockets. The 22 points were a career high for Dennis, who added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rollins also had seven rebounds, while Shumate posted seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference).

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (6-16, 3-9). Kaleb Thornton added 18 points. Anthony Crump had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 