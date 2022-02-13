Clear
Scott carries McNeese St. over Northwestern St. 80-75

By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Zach Scott had 21 points as McNeese State narrowly beat Northwestern State 80-75 on Saturday.

Brendan Medley-Bacon and Christian Shumate both had 14 points and seven rebounds for McNeese State (10-16, 4-5 Southland Conference). Trae English had 13 points.

Kendal Coleman had 21 points and three blocks for the Demons (7-19, 3-6). Carvell Teasett added 13 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Demons on the season. McNeese State defeated Northwestern State 93-84 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

