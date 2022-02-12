Fernandes, Steadman lift UMass past Saint Joseph’s 69-67

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left and Michael Steadman registered 12 points as UMass narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 69-67 on Saturday.

After Ejike Obinna’s dunk tied the game with 7.8 seconds left, Fernandes was fouled going for the game winner on a day the Minutemen celebrated Marcus Camby Day.

T.J. Weeks Jr. scored 12 points for UMass (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trent Buttrick added 11 points and nine rebounds. Fernandes had 10 points and nine assists.

Rich Kelly, the Minutemen’s second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to 3 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Cameron Brown had 15 points for the Hawks (10-13, 4-8). Jordan Hall added 13 points and seven assists. Obinna had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com