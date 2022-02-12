Hawkins scores 30 to carry Creighton over Georgetown 80-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Hawkins had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as Creighton beat Georgetown 80-66 on Saturday.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 22 points and had 15 rebounds for Creighton (15-8, 7-5 Big East Conference). Trey Alexander added six assists. Ryan Nembhard and Hawkins had seven assists.

Creighton posted a season-high 26 assists.

Kaiden Rice had 16 points for the Hoyas (6-17, 0-12), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Donald Carey added 16 points and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com