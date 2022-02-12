Clear
Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night.

Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 32 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (14-11, 6-6). Michael Nuga added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

