Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Robert Morris 71-68

By AP News

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jamal Cain scored 29 points as Oakland edged past Robert Morris 71-68 on Friday night.

Trey Townsend had 18 points for Oakland (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League). Micah Parrish added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore had 9 points and 10 assists.

Brandon Stone had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (6-19, 4-12). Kahliel Spear added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Matt Mayers had 11 points.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Oakland defeated Robert Morris 79-61 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 