Franklin carries UIC over Cleveland St. 76-75

By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Damaria Franklin had 19 points and Kevin Johnson hit the game winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on his birthday as Illinois-Chicago edged past league-leading Cleveland State 76-75 on Thursday night.

Johnson almost lost the ball before regaining possession, driving right to the foul line and stepping back to swish the winner.

Johnson and Jace Carter added 16 points each for the Flames (9-13, 5-8 Horizon League). Carter also had seven rebounds. Jamie Ahale had 11 points for Illinois-Chicago.

D’Moi Hodge tied a season high with 31 points and had six rebounds for the Vikings (16-6, 12-3). Torrey Patton added 24 points. Yahel Hill had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

