Vander Plas, Sears carry Ohio past Central Michigan 81-72

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 24 points as Ohio topped Central Michigan 81-72 on Thursday night. Mark Sears added 22 points for the Bobcats.

Tommy Schmock had 16 points for Ohio (20-4, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Ben Roderick added seven rebounds.

Kevin Miller scored a season-high 25 points for the Chippewas (6-15, 5-5). Harrison Henderson added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brian Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

___

