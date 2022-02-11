Thomas carries Georgia State past Coastal Carolina 61-50

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Georgia State to a 61-50 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Kane Williams had 18 points for Georgia State (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Vince Cole had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-11, 4-7). Josh Uduje added 11 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia State 72-68 on Jan. 22.

