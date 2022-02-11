Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over IUPUI 72-57

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated IUPUI 72-57 on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins had 13 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (14-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Deonte Billups added 12 points.

B.J. Maxwell had 19 points for the Jaguars (2-20, 0-11). Nathan McClure added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com