Clouden sparks Mich. State in 63-57 win over No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden spurred a third-quarter comeback, and Michigan State toppled rival No. 4 Michigan 63-57 on Thursday night.

The Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) snapped the Wolverines’ eight-game win streak.

Michigan (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten) shot 40.4% from the field, its lowest since losing to Nebraska on Jan. 4. The Spartans finished with a 46% mark.

Naz Hillmon had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who played their second straight game without senior leader Leigha Brown. No bench players scored for Michigan compared to the Spartans’ 15 points.

Clouden was the Spartans’ leading scorer with 20 points, while Tamara Farquhar had 11 points and Dee Dee Hagemann had seven rebounds and nine assists.

At the half, Michigan held the 29-26 edge. Clouden came out hot after the break, scoring 13 in the third quarter alone.

After a cold 0-for-6 start, Matilda Ekh sealed Michigan State’s win by going 2 for 2 for the 3-poin line in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At No. 7 Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan: At Northwestern on Sunday.

By JAYNA BARDAHL

Associated Press