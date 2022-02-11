Clear
Morales carries Wagner over Mount St. Mary’s 69-57

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 14 games, topping Mount St. Mary’s 69-57 on Thursday night.

Will Martinez had 13 points for Wagner (17-2, 11-0 Northeast Conference). Raekwon Rogers added 10 rebounds.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-12, 7-4). Malik Jefferson added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

