Clear
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fleming carries Bellarmine past North Florida 73-70

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming matched his career high with 25 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat North Florida 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (14-11, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sam DeVault added 12 points. Dylan Penn had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Bellarmine scored 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Emmanuel Adedoyin had 12 points for the Ospreys (7-18, 3-8). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 