Klanjscek scores 21 to carry Maine past Albany 73-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Maks Klanjscek had 21 points as Maine defeated Albany 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Vukasin Masic had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Maine (5-18, 2-10 America East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 11 points as did Byron Ireland.

Matt Cerruti had 14 points for the Great Danes (10-14, 6-6). Jamel Horton added 10 points. Jarvis Doles had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com