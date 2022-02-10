Clear
House scores 20 to carry High Point over Presbyterian 79-70

By AP News

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 20 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Zach Austin had 19 points for High Point (11-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). John-Michael Wright added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Emmanuel Izunabor had 12 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 24 points for the Blue Hose (11-15, 3-8). Winston Hill added 17 points and Trevon Reddish-Rhone had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

