Clear
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Battle scores 14 to lift UNC Asheville past Hampton 69-53

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jamon Battle registered 14 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville topped Hampton 69-53 on Wednesday night.

LJ Thorpe had 17 points for UNC Asheville (13-11, 5-6 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Drew Pember added 13 points and four blocks. Tajion Jones had 9 points and 13 rebounds.

Dajour Dickens had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for the Pirates (7-15, 3-8). Russell Dean added 14 points. Najee Garvin had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 