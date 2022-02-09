Clear
Sjolund leads Portland over San Francisco 69-68

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 23 points plus 18 rebounds as Portland narrowly defeated San Francisco 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Moses Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds for Portland (12-12, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 10 points. Chris Austin had six rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini had 18 points for the Dons (19-6, 6-4). Jamaree Bouyea added 17 points. Yauhen Massalski had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

San Francisco defeated Portland 74-71 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

