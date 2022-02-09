Clear
Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 62-57

By AP News

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points as Miami (Ohio) edged past Western Michigan 62-57 on Tuesday night.

Grant hit 10 of 11 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy had 11 points and six assists for Miami (Ohio) (10-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 12 points for the Broncos (4-20, 0-13), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. Mileek McMillan added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mack Smith had 11 points.

The RedHawks, who defeated Western Michigan 70-62 on Jan. 15, swept the season series with the Broncos.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

