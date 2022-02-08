Clear
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lewis II lifts Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 60-47

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Terence Lewis II tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 60-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Ken Evans Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Jackson State (6-16, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and three blocks. Jonas James III had 11 points.

Dequan Morris had 16 points for the Golden Lions (5-19, 3-8). Shawn Williams added eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 