Stevens’ buzzer-beater lifts Florida A&M past Prairie View

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dimigus Stevens hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and MJ Randolph registered 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Florida A&M narrowly beat Prairie View 61-60 on Monday night.

Stevens had 12 points for Florida A&M (10-12, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keith Littles added 11 points. DJ Jones had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Markedric Bell had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-15, 4-5). Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. added 10 points. DeWayne Cox had six rebounds.

