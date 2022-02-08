Griesel layup lifts North Dakota St. past South Dakota 76-74

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel’s layup with three seconds left earned North Dakota State a 76-74 win over South Dakota on Monday night.

Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 28 points plus 10 rebounds and Grant Nelson had 19 points for North Dakota State (17-8, 9-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Griesel added 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros tied a season high with 21 points for the Coyotes (13-10, 6-6). Mason Archambault added 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 13 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes for the season. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 74-62 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com