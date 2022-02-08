Sheppard scores 23 to carry Belmont over Austin Peay 72-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 23 points as Belmont got past Austin Peay 72-58 on Monday night.

Nick Muszynski had 16 points and four assists for Belmont (20-5, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Grayson Murphy added 11 points. JaCobi Wood had six assists.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 16 points for the Governors (7-14, 3-8). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Governors this season. Belmont defeated Austin Peay 75-67 on Jan. 27.

