BU holds off Harvard, makes 55th final in 69th Beanpot

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Brown and Ethan Phillips scored second-period goals and Boston University held off Harvard for a 4-3 victory on Monday night in the semifinal of the 69th annual Beanpot tournament.

Boston University (15-10-3) will play for its 31st title — the most of four schools in the tournament — next Monday night at TD Garden. BU will face the to-be-determined winner of the other semifinal between three-time defending champion Northeastern and Boston College.

The Terriers have won 29 of the last 55 Beanpots and earned their 55th trip to the championship.

Harvard (12-8-2) has captured the title 11 times, the last coming in 2017.

The tournament returned this year after being canceled for the first time in its history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four schools had to adjust somewhat this year, with at least one player from each school playing in the Beijing Olympics.

“It was great to see the building back having the Beanpot,” said Terriers coach Albie O’Connell, who is looking to become the first to win one as coach after winning four as a player.

“I thought our fans were terrific, our band was terrific and they saw a pretty good college hockey game,” O’Connell said. “This was great, exciting for our group and, obviously, Harvard.”

BU led 2-1 after one period, scored twice in the second and held on to secure its 32nd final in 39 years.

“This is why I came back to BU to try and win one of these,” Terriers senior forward Logan Cockerill said.

Brown beat goalie Mitchell Gibson with a wrist shot from the left circle for a power-play goal 4:10 into the period. Brown’s mother passed away last week.

“He was probably looking up thinking of his mother when he scored a goal,” O’Connell said.

Phillips tipped Ty Gallagher’s shot from the point, making it 4-1 midway into the period.

The Crimson then rallied with Zakary Karpa and Jack Donato each scoring a goal 21 seconds apart in the closing two minutes of the second.

The surging Terriers improved to 11-1-1 in their last 13 games since early December.

Jay O’Brien had a goal and assist for BU, and goalie Vinny Duplessis made 22 saves. Gibson had 29 saves for Harvard.

“I think there was a lot of appreciation and gratitude to be able to play in the Beanpot this year,” Harvard coach Ted Donato said. “Last year was hard for everyone.”

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press