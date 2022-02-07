Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Maldonado scores 21 to carry Wyoming past Fresno St. 61-59

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 61-59 on Sunday.

Graham Ike had 14 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (19-3, 8-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brendan Wenzel added 12 points and seven rebounds. Drake Jeffries had nine rebounds.

Isaiah Hill scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4). Junior Ballard added 11 points. Orlando Robinson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 