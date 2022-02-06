Florida State women beat No. 20 Notre Dame for first time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help Florida State beat No. 20 Notre Dame for the first time in program history 70-65 on Sunday.

Sara Bejedi sank all three of her shots from 3-point range and scored 12 for the Seminoles (11-10, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who came into the game 0-10 all-time against the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3) with an 0-4 mark on their home floor. O’Mariah Gordon added 11 points and Morgan Jones scored 10.

Maya Dodson’s layup opened the scoring in the third quarter and gave Notre Dame a 31-30 lead. The Seminoles answered with back-to-back fast-break layups by Gordon. After Maddy Westbeld scored for the Irish, Myers hit two straight baskets and Erin Howard followed with a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 run that left Florida State leading 41-33 with 6:23 remaining in the quarter. The Seminoles never trailed again.

Olivia Miles scored nine points and Dodson added seven as Notre Dame cut a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to 66-64 on Westbeld’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left. Notre Dame had a chance to tie but Sonia Citron missed a layup with 12 seconds left and the Seminoles sank 4 of 6 free throws from there to snap the Irish’s five-game win streak.

Miles had 17 points and four assists to pace Notre Dame. Dodson and Citron added 15 points apiece with Dodson snagging 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season and her third in the last four games. Westbeld had 12 points and six boards.

Florida State shot 51% overall and made 6 of 13 from beyond the arc. Notre Dame shot 41% overall and hit only 5 of 18 from distance. The Seminoles’ bench outscored the Irish 23-6.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25