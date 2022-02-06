Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nesbitt Jr. leads Kansas City past W. Illinois 91-82

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 91-82 on Saturday night.

Arkel Lamar had 15 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (15-9, 8-4 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Evan Gilyard II had 12 points.

Luka Barisic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-10, 5-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six rebounds. Colton Sandage had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 