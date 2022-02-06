Davis carries Detroit over N. Kentucky 74-68

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 19 points as Detroit topped Northern Kentucky 74-68 on Saturday night.

Madut Akec, DJ Harvey and Kevin McAdoo added 15 points apiece for the Titans (9-11, 6-4 Horizon League). Harvey also had nine rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points for the Norse (12-10, 8-5), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Bryson Langdon and Marques Warrick had 17 points apiece.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com