Lewis scores 22 to lead Pepperdine over Pacific 70-64

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 22 points as Pepperdine snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping Pacific 70-64 on Saturday.

Houston Mallette had 14 points for Pepperdine (7-18, 1-9 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. had six rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-15, 2-6). Jeremiah Bailey and Pierre Crockrell II added 11 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

