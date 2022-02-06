House scores 42 to carry New Mexico over Air Force 91-77

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jaelen House had a career-high 42 points as New Mexico beat Air Force 91-77 on Saturday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points for New Mexico (9-14, 2-8 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Air Force scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Heidbreder scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Falcons (10-11, 3-7). A.J. Walker added 18 points. Joseph Octave had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com