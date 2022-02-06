Owens, Johnson lead UMBC past New Hampshire 88-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 19 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers topped New Hampshire 88-77 on Saturday night.

Nathan Johnson added 16 points for the Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Keondre Kennedy and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 12 points apiece and Szymon Wojcik had 11.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 4-5). Marco Foster added 14 points. Nick Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds.

