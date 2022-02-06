Vrankic scores 18 to carry Santa Clara past San Diego 79-66

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Josip Vrankic scored 18 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 79-66 on Saturday.

PJ Pipes scored 11 points and Parker Braun blocked three shots for Santa Clara (16-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Santa Clara scored a season-high 48 points before halftime.

Marcellus Earlington tied a season high with 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Toreros (13-11, 6-5). Wayne McKinney II added 14 points. Josh Parrish had three blocks.

Santa Clara also defeated San Diego 78-74 on Jan. 24.

