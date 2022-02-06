Dingle scores 19 to carry Penn past Cornell 73-68

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 19 points and Max Martz scored 16 points and Penn earned its fourth consecutive win beating Cornell 73-68 on Saturday night.

Andrew Laczkowski scored 10 points and Jelani Williams had six rebounds for Penn (10-12, 7-2 Ivy League).

Chris Manon had 20 points, Dean Noll added 19 points and three blocks and Kobe Dickson grabbed seven rebounds for the Big Red (12-7, 4-4).

Jordan Jones, the Big Red’s leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Penn also beat defeated Cornell 79-65 on Jan. 7.

