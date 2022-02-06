Thomas lifts Sacred Heart over St Francis (BKN) 66-62 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored five of his 20 points in overtime to propel Sacred Heart to a 66-62 victory over St. Francis (BKN) on Saturday.

Thomas sank 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for the Pioneers (8-14, 4-7 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette pitched in with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and he also blocked two shots. Aaron Clarke added 12 points, while Alex Watson scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Michael Cubbage paced the Terriers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Cubbage hit a jumper with 1 second left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Patrick Emilien contributed 12 points and eight boards.

___

