Troy defeats Georgia Southern 61-52

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Duke Miles posted 11 points, eight assists and six steals as Troy topped Georgia Southern 61-52 on Saturday.

Efe Odigie had 12 points for Troy (16-7, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kieffer Punter added 11 points and six rebounds. Zay Williams had 10 points.

Elijah McCadden had 13 points for the Eagles (11-10, 4-6). Kaden Archie added 11 points.

